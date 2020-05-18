SUMMER Canceled, CHICAGO Postponed at The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announced two changes to the previously announced 2020-2021 Subscription Series.

Due to a scheduling change, SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical will not be presented this season on February 9-10, 2021.

The national tour of Chicago The Musical, recently announced to play the Van Wezel on December 12-13, 2020, has been postponed to a future season. The Van Wezel hopes to reschedule it when possible.

The Van Wezel's Box Office will be following up with patrons directly affected by these changes. Subscription package discounts for those who have already renewed will not be affected by these changes.

Future updates can be obtained from the Van Wezel's website and social media accounts:

