SILL's Music Mondays March Events Include Jazz Trombonist Conrad Herwig, Soprano Catherine Wethington, and More

SILL's popular Music Mondays series entitled "Musical Conversations with Great Performers" features informal performances and lively conversations with renowned performers of all disciplines. The 2023 Music Mondays, hosted by Dr. Joseph Holt, run January 9 through March 27. The morning sessions are at 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road. Afternoon sessions are at 3 p.m. at Venice Presbyterian Church, 825 The Rialto.

Season subscriptions for the Music Mondays series are now available for purchase for $85 for 12 sessions. A Flex Pass for 12 tickets to be used at any SILL event throughout the season is $115. Single-day tickets are available at the door and are $10. A new "Invite a Friend" initiative offers a free ticket to all series subscribers. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit SillSarasota.org or call 941-365-6404.

Upcoming this month:

March 13: New York-based jazz trombonist Conrad Herwig is considered one of the world's top jazz performing and composing musicians. To date, he has released 20 recordings, and has contributed to nearly 200 other recording sessions with some of the most notable artists in jazz, including Miles Davis, Tito Puente, Frank Sinatra, Joe Lovano, Tom Harrell, among many others.

March 20: Catherine Wethington, rising star of a new generation of American coloratura sopranos, has dazzled audiences in North America and Europe with her "sumptuous coloratura and otherworldly pianissimi" (Herald Tribune). Opera Canada Magazine describes Ms. Wethington as having the "vocal power and dramatic finesse... [and] vocal fireworks" necessary for Bel Canto opera. In 2019, Wethington was a finalist and winner in the Concorso Lirico Internazionale Gigli-Franci, in Rome. She has been a featured soloist in concerts and recitals in North America and in Europe, including in a televised concert celebrating tenor Carlo Bergonzi.