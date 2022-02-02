MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Returns To The Van Wezel

Laugh until you cry when the international hit show Menopause The Musical comes to Sarasota on Wednesday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Menopause The Musical is a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived "The Change." Now celebrating 20 years of female empowerment through hilarious musical comedy, Menopause The Musical has evolved as a "grassroots" movement of women who deal with life adjustments after 40 by embracing each other and the road ahead. The musical has been seen by more than 17 million people!

Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more. These women form a sisterhood and unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer "The Silent Passage."

Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, Menopause The Musical was created as a celebration of women who find themselves at any stage of "The Change." The laughter-filled 90-minute production gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the '60s, '70s and '80s.

Tickets are $37-$62 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-263-6726. Pre-show dining is available through Mattison's at the Van Wezel which is located inside the theatre. Reservations can be made on VanWezel.org or through the box office.