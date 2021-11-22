George Thorogood and the Destroyers Will Make Their Sarasota Debut at the Van Wezel Next Month

George Thorogood and The Destroyers will make their Sarasota debut at the Van Wezel on Tuesday, December 7 at 7:30 p.m. The "Bad To The Bone" band is celebrating 45 years of rock with their Good to Be Bad Tour. After 45 years of rock, the band shows no signs of stopping.

"If you're content, you may as well be dead." Thorogood says. "I think everyone has thoughts about retiring, but the phone keeps ringing. You want me and The Destroyers to come to your town, set up our gear, wear some cool threads, and play 'Who Do You Love?' End of conversation. Let's rock!"

Since 1975, George Thorogood and The Destroyers have sold over 15 million albums, played more than 8,000 ferocious live shows and built a catalog of classic hits that includes "Who Do You Love," "I Drink Alone," "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer," "Move It On Over" and "Bad To The Bone." Now, "one of the most iconic bands in rock & roll history" (Rapid City Journal) celebrates it all with their Good To Be Bad Tour: 45 Years Of Rock.

"After 40+ years, George Thorogood is still going strong. The Destroyers remain as they have been for years-Jeff Simon on percussion, Bill Blough on bass, Jim Suhler on guitar, and Buddy Leach on saxophone. They are without doubt one of the best touring bands in rock-blues history." -The Sacramento Bee (Sacramento)

Tickets are on sale now and range from $50 - $73. They can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799, or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Subscription packages and several single-ticket shows for the Van Wezel's 2021-2022 season are on sale now. Subscribers save on select shows, get the best seats in the house, and renew their favorite seats before the general public.