Florida Studio Theatre Will Present LIGHT MY FIRE a Celebration of the Music of the '60s and the '70s

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) will present Light My Fire, a celebration of the music of the '60s and the '70s. Featuring such hits as "Somebody to Love," "California Dreamin,'" and "The Times They Are a Changin,'" this Cabaret explores the Cultural Revolution that took place during one of America's most exciting, yet tumultuous, decades. Single tickets are now available at (941) 366-9000 or floridastudiotheatre.org.

"The music in Light My Fire has stood the test of time," explained Rebecca Hopkins, FST's Managing Director and Developer of Light My Fire. "Every generation since the '60s has rediscovered these songs, and they still have the same emotional impact."

The 1960s and 1970s were a time of significant social, political, and cultural change in the United States. Writers like Kurt Vonnegut and artists like Andy Warhol introduced people to new ways of thinking. The Civil Rights Movement and rise of second wave feminism demanded justice and equality. Young people stopped listening to innocent songs of romance, which were so popular in the '50s, and started tuning into music that made a statement. Featuring hits by such artists as Bob Dylan, The Beatles, and The Rolling Stones, Light My Fire celebrates the musical soundtrack of this transformational time in American history.

"The '60s exploded with color, freedom, and revolution," said returning artist Alayna Gallo, who was last seen in FST's The Wonder Years. Gallo is looking forward to bringing songs from legendary musicians like James Brown and Jefferson Airplane to life onstage. "The music in the '60s was a gateway for change. Its distinct, sometimes rebellious, sound made the '50s look like a walk in the park. Musicians and listeners both started to realize that they had a voice and the right to be heard."

"What I love most about this era of music is that artists drew inspiration from each other, giving credit where credit was due," said returning artist Seth Eliser, who was last seen in FST's 2018 production of Once. "Their music was a blend of thoughts and ideas from around the globe, and soon, they were able really reach listeners. These musicians had created a platform to address the change they felt was necessary."

Joining Gallo and Eliser onstage are Marcus James (FST Debut), Dale Obermark (FST Debut), and Jim Prosser (FST's Resident Pianist). Eliser starred in the national tours of The Lightning Thief and The Music Man, and has been featured in four total productions of Once. James has toured Europe and the United States with the pop punk band Super Prime, and has performed with jazz ensembles, gospel groups, and metal bands. Obermark has starred as Chad in All Shook Up, Skip in Life Could Be a Dream, and Parpignol in La Bohème.

Prosser arranged the music for Light My Fire, as well as the music for FST Cabarets That's Amoré! and Outlaws and Angels this season. The show is directed by FST Associate Artist Catherine Randazzo.

Light My Fire begins February 5 and plays through June 14 in FST's Court Cabaret. Single tickets can be purchased at (941) 366-9000 or at floridastudiotheatre.org.

Known as Sarasota's Contemporary Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre was founded in 1973 by Artist, Jon Spelman. Starting out as a small touring company, FST traveled to places such as migrant camps and prisons. The company eventually settled down into a permanent home, acquiring the former Woman's Club building - now renamed the Keating Theatre. In the years that followed, Florida Studio Theatre established itself as a major force in American Theatre, presenting contemporary theatre in its five theatre venues: the Keating Theatre, the Goldstein Cabaret, the renovated Gompertz Theatre, the John C. Court Cabaret and Bowne's Lab Theatre.

Even with its growth, Florida Studio Theatre remains firmly committed to making the arts accessible and affordable to a broad-based audience. Under Producing Artistic Director and CEO, Richard Hopkins, FST develops theatre that speaks to our living, evolving, and dynamically changing world. As FST grows and expands, it continues to provide audiences with challenging, contemporary drama and innovative programs.





