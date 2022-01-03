Florida Studio Theatre Receives Over $200,000 Donation

The Florida Studio Theatre has received a donation of over $200,000 from local philanthropists Jack and Priscilla Schlegel, Herald-Tribune reports.

"We invite others to join us in ensuring the experiences created at FST continue to build our community's thoughtful arts reputation and top-level performances," Jack said.

The couple's fund at the Community Foundation of Sarasota County has contributed nearly half a million dollars to nonprofits since 2015. This marks the largest grant that the fund has provided.

Read more on Herald-Tribune.

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) is Sarasota's contemporary theatre. Founded in 1973, FST has grown to a village of five theatres located in the heart of Downtown, Sarasota. Each theatre is small in size and large in impact - providing intimate and engaging settings for high-quality, professional performances.

Today, FST has established itself as a major force in American Theatre. FST is the largest subscription theatre in the state of Florida and among the largest in the country,* serving more than 230,000 live attendees each year across its diverse programs: Mainstage, Cabaret, Stage III, Children's Theatre, FST School, New Play Development, and FST Improv.

Even with its growth, Florida Studio Theatre remains firmly committed to making the arts accessible and affordable to as many people as possible. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins, FST develops theatre that speaks to our living, evolving, and dynamically changing world. Hip and historical, entertaining and challenging, we are the theatre where the street meets the elite - where everyone is welcome to engage in the art of theatre.

