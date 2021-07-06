CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE to Bring Led Zeppelin to the Van Wezel in September

Classic Albums LIVE will return to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Friday, September 24 at 8 p.m. The group will bring Led Zeppelin II to life on stage - note for note, cut for cut. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 9 at 10 a.m.

"One thing I know for sure is that Zep fans are unrelenting in their love for the band. Many people don't realize that during the '70s - no other band or artist came close to selling as many albums as Led Zeppelin." - Craig Martin, Founder of Classic Albums LIVE

Tickets are $32-$72 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. To view a full listing of upcoming events, visit www.VanWezel.org.

ABOUT CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE

Founded in 2003 by Craig Martin, Classic Albums Live takes the greatest albums and recreates them live on stage - note for note, cut for cut, using the best musicians. "Think of it as a recital," says Martin, "these albums are historic and stand the test of time." Forgoing costumes and impersonations, Classic Albums Live has found success in concentrating solely on the music. "We don't dress up or wear any sort of costume. We just stand there and play. All of our energy is put into the music. We want the performance to sound exactly like the album," says Martin. With 100+ shows a year across North America, Classic Albums Live has seen massive success in performing arts centres and theatres. Fans in Texas, Las Vegas, Florida, New York and central and east coast Canada have all continued to support the series and make it a sustaining, successful show.

