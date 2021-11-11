Bernadette Peters Performance Cancelled At Van Wezel

The Van Wezel has announced that Bernadette Peters' performance on January 23, 2022 has been canceled due to scheduling conflicts with Ms. Peters' filming schedule for the new Apple+ series, High Desert.

The venue is hoping to reschedule the show in a future season.

The Van Wezel's Box Office will be following up with patrons directly affected by this cancellation. Patrons who purchased tickets will have the opportunity to donate their tickets, retain an account credit to use for a different show or receive a refund by calling (941) 263-6799. If patrons donate their tickets, they enable the Hall to deliver on world class entertainment, bring arts integrated learning to children, families and educators, and invest in the power of the human spirit.

