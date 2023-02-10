Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Focuses on Featured Young Artists in March

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents three featured young artists in March: Sarasota native Daniel Solowey, clarinet, with Milana Strezeva, piano, at the Fischer/Weisenborne residence on March 5 and 6; Sphinx Medal of Excellence winner Michelle Cann, piano, March 7 at the Historic Asolo Theater; and violinist Samantha Bennett on March 23 at the Sarasota Yacht Club. For more information and tickets, visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or call (941) 306-1202.

The Sarasota area has produced many accomplished performing artists including clarinetist Daniel Solowey, the son of two Sarasota Orchestra musicians. He was featured on NPR's From the Top where he was a Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist award winner at age 17. Solowey is currently a member of the Civic Orchestra of Chicago. Artist Series Concerts brings this rising star home to Sarasota for two performances at the Fischer/Weisenborne residence: March 5 at 4:00 p.m. and March 6 at 7:30 p.m. Solowey will be accompanied by Milana Strezeva on piano. Refreshments are served following each performance.

Pianist Michelle Cann, winner of the 2022 Sphinx Medal of Excellence recognizing extraordinary classical Black and Latinx musicians, performs on March 7, 7:30 p.m. at the Historic Asolo Theater. Cann made her orchestral debut at age 14. She is the recipient of the 2022 Andrew Wolf Chamber Music Award, and her 2022-23 season includes her debut at Carnegie Hall with the New York Youth Symphony. Cann's program includes repertoire by Florence Price, whose music she has championed. Michelle Cann appears by arrangement with the Curtis Institute of Music.

Former principal second violin of Sarasota Orchestra, Samantha Bennett, now with the Dallas Opera orchestra, will present a program of music that has inspired her career. She will perform works by Prokofiev and Berio, as well as perhaps the most famous unaccompanied violin piece of all, the Chaconne of JS Bach. Bennett performs at the Sarasota Yacht Club on March 23; the 11:00 a.m. performance is followed by lunch.