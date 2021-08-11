Artist Series Concerts Appoints New Educational Outreach Coordinator, Leiland Theriot

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota has announced Leiland Theriot as its new Educational Outreach Coordinator.

Theriot most recently worked as the Executive Director for the Florida Alliance for Arts Education (FAAE). She is a member of the board for the Manatee Arts Education Coalition as well as the Sarasota County Arts Education Partnership. She taught music in Sarasota County schools for 17 years, at both the elementary and secondary level and is a graduate of Sarasota County's Leadership Academy. She was also the program leader for a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) magnet school program, where she created a speaker's bureau, coordinated professional development and collaborated in educational leadership teams.

"We are thrilled and so fortunate that Leiland is joining us," says Marcy Miller, executive director of Artist Series Concerts. "Her vast experience as both a music educator and as an administrator make her uniquely qualified to grow and guide our educational outreach programs. She's the perfect fit."

Since 2011, Artist Series Concerts has partnered with area schools to bring professional musicians and groups into area schools with interactive demonstrations, live performances and master classes meant to spark and foster a lifelong love of the musical arts, either as a performer or as a spectator. Over 13,000 area students have participated in these programs.

"I am honored and excited to be taking on this role," says Theriot. "Artist Series Concerts presents some of the brightest, best and most engaging young concert musicians in the world. These young artists are the perfect vehicles with which to grow and strengthen our school outreach programs, with positive and measurable results. It's a great opportunity to truly inspire music lovers of the future."