Art Center Sarasota receives grant from the Florida Department of State Division of Arts & Culture

The Florida Department of State Division of Arts & Culture awarded Art Center Sarasota a $4,395 grant as part of its Florida American Rescue Plan program, which supports operating, staffing, marketing, promotion, and safety expenses.

"Art Center Sarasota is delighted to receive support from Florida's Department of State, Division of Arts & Culture," says Kinsey Robb, ACS's executive director. "This grant will play an instrumental role in improving our organization's communications outreach and accessibility through marketing and web design management. As one of the oldest visual arts organizations in Florida, we are honored to receive this support and excited to improve our reach!"

Art Center Sarasota offers a variety of adult and youth art classes throughout the year and its galleries feature a series of rotating exhibitions. To stay in the loop, subscribe to its mailing list by visiting www.artsarasota.org.

Art Center Sarasota, 707 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. For information, visit www.artsarasota.org or call 941-365-2032.