A TRIBUTE TO ARETHA FRANKLIN Comes To The Van Wezel Next Month

A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul will be at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m.

Valerie Simpson plays Aretha Franklin, in A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul. Simpson is a six-time Grammy Nominee and renowned singer and songwriter. She is half of the songwriting-performing-producing entity known as Ashford & Simpson. Their award-winning collaborations began in the late '60s when she, along with her late husband Nick Ashford, penned classic hits such as, "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," "You're All I Need to Get By," "Reach Out and Touch Somebody's Hand," "I'm Every Woman," and many others that were made famous by Aretha Franklin.

Damien Sneed honors the soul icon in A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul, with fresh renditions of the beloved hits including "Respect," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "Think," "Until You Come Back To Me," "Daydreaming," "Natural Woman" and more. Damien Sneed is a musician, vocalist, and composer who toured with Aretha Franklin and developed a strong mentor relationship with her.

The performance features an all-star cast of jazz, gospel and soul musicians and vocalists

Tickets are $37-$77 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-263-6726. Pre-show dining is available through Mattison's at the Van Wezel which is located inside the theatre. Reservations can be made on VanWezel.org or through the box office.