Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Rhett Guter - CABARET - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Michael Mullen - ALICE, FORMERLY OF WONDERLAND - Ensemble Theatre Company
Best Dance Production
SANTA BARBARA DANCE THEATER - THE TIES THAT BIND - Hatlen Theater, UCSB
Best Direction Of A Musical
Emily Trask - CABARET - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Jim Sirianni - THE MOUSETRAP - The Alcazar Theatre
Best Ensemble
INDECENT - UCSB
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Vickie Scott - INDECENT - UCSB
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Paul Marszalkowski - CABARET - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
Best Musical
CABARET - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Cassidy Broderick - ALICE BY HEART - Out Of The Box Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Leo Marks - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Ensemble Theatre Company
Best Play
INDECENT - UCSB
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Fred Kinney - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Ensemble Theatre Company
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nat Houle - CABARET - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Felicia Hall - LEGALLY BLONDE - SBCC Theater Group
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Jenna Scanlon - TREASURE ISLAND - The Theatre Group at SBCC
Favorite Local Theatre
Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
