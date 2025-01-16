Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Rhett Guter - CABARET - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michael Mullen - ALICE, FORMERLY OF WONDERLAND - Ensemble Theatre Company



Best Dance Production

SANTA BARBARA DANCE THEATER - THE TIES THAT BIND - Hatlen Theater, UCSB



Best Direction Of A Musical

Emily Trask - CABARET - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Jim Sirianni - THE MOUSETRAP - The Alcazar Theatre



Best Ensemble

INDECENT - UCSB



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Vickie Scott - INDECENT - UCSB



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Paul Marszalkowski - CABARET - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre



Best Musical

CABARET - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre



Best Performer In A Musical

Cassidy Broderick - ALICE BY HEART - Out Of The Box Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Leo Marks - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Ensemble Theatre Company



Best Play

INDECENT - UCSB



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Fred Kinney - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Ensemble Theatre Company



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nat Houle - CABARET - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Felicia Hall - LEGALLY BLONDE - SBCC Theater Group



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Jenna Scanlon - TREASURE ISLAND - The Theatre Group at SBCC



Favorite Local Theatre

Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre



