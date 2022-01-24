The Theatre Group at SBCC announces auditions for THE WOLVES by Sarah DeLappe, directed by Sara Rademacher, February 1 from 4-6pm & February 2 from 6-8pm, in the Jurkowitz Theatre.

Auditions are by appointment or can also be submitted by an online video audition (go to www.theatregroupsbcc.com/auditions for information). Callbacks will be February 8, 6-8pm, rehearsals start February 14 and performances are April 6-23, 2022 in the Jurkowitz Theatre.

In this contemporary slice-of-life play, The Wolves, a girls' indoor soccer team, practice drills as they prepare for a succession of games. As they warm up and talk about life, the girls navigate the politics of their personal lives as well as the politics of the larger world. Each team member struggles to negotiate her individuality while being a part of a group. The team seems as if it may disband after the sudden death of one of the girls, but they manage to come together- closer, stronger, wiser, and fiercer.

Contains adult language and material.

Roles available - 9 young women, one older female. Actors of all races and ethnicities are encouraged to audition. All of the roles except SOCCER MOM require a high level of physical movement and agility.

*COVID SAFETY REQUIREMENTS

To audition and be in the production you must provide proof of vaccination. N95 masks are required at all times inside the building unless you are onstage auditioning. When you email for your audition time you will be asked to provide proof of vaccination.

For audition appointments contact Christina Frank, cmfrank1@pipeline.sbcc.edu. More information at www.theatregroupsbcc.com/auditions.