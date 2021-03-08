Performing Arts Groups on the Central Coast Look Forward to Reopening

Performing arts are looking to make a comeback on the Central Coast, with state guidance now allowing modified outdoor performances, KSBY reports.

"We have had a rough ride this last year. We had to close about $350,000 dollars of our programming that would have been reinvested in our community," said Artistic Director of Opera San Luis Obispo, Brian Asher Alhadeff.

Many local groups were forced to take their programming online for the past year. This includes Opera San Luis Obispo, who will release a virtual version of an opera on March 20.

While online programming kept these groups afloat, they are happy about the news of being able to perform live again, albeit in a modified fashion and only outdoors.

"On Friday we got word from the state that there is a new guideline that allows for a limited number of audience to attend outdoor performances; in the red tier that would allow for up to 100 attendees," said Executive Director of the San Luis Obispo Symphony, Anna James Miller.

SLO Repertory Theatre Communications and Development representative, Patty Thayer, is also excited about the return of live performances.

"It's a way to come together as a community, be challenged, be inspired, be entertained, and we've missed it. We look forward to seeing (guests) again very soon," said Thayer.

Read more on KSBY.