Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Performing Arts Groups on the Central Coast Look Forward to Reopening

State guidance is now allowing modified outdoor performances from April 1.

Mar. 8, 2021  
Performing Arts Groups on the Central Coast Look Forward to Reopening

Performing arts are looking to make a comeback on the Central Coast, with state guidance now allowing modified outdoor performances, KSBY reports.

"We have had a rough ride this last year. We had to close about $350,000 dollars of our programming that would have been reinvested in our community," said Artistic Director of Opera San Luis Obispo, Brian Asher Alhadeff.

Many local groups were forced to take their programming online for the past year. This includes Opera San Luis Obispo, who will release a virtual version of an opera on March 20.

While online programming kept these groups afloat, they are happy about the news of being able to perform live again, albeit in a modified fashion and only outdoors.

"On Friday we got word from the state that there is a new guideline that allows for a limited number of audience to attend outdoor performances; in the red tier that would allow for up to 100 attendees," said Executive Director of the San Luis Obispo Symphony, Anna James Miller.

SLO Repertory Theatre Communications and Development representative, Patty Thayer, is also excited about the return of live performances.

"It's a way to come together as a community, be challenged, be inspired, be entertained, and we've missed it. We look forward to seeing (guests) again very soon," said Thayer.

Read more on KSBY.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Break A Leg T-Shirt
Broadway Is My Life Mug
Never Off Book Unisex T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Santa Barbara Stories
Ensemble Theatre Presents Hershey Felders PUCCINI Photo

Ensemble Theatre Presents Hershey Felder's PUCCINI

Colburn School Announces New Dean Appointments, Silas Farley and Darleen Callaghan Photo

Colburn School Announces New Dean Appointments, Silas Farley and Darleen Callaghan

UCSB Theater/Dance Presents AIRNESS Photo

UCSB Theater/Dance Presents AIRNESS

Santa Barbara Symphony Partners With Santa Barbara Unified School District to Offer BRAVO! Photo

Santa Barbara Symphony Partners With Santa Barbara Unified School District to Offer BRAVO! Program, Virtually


More Hot Stories For You

  • Wind River Hotel & Casino And The Northern Arapaho Tribe Bring Indian Relay Racing's Championship Back To Casper
  • Exclusive: Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP Returns in Virtual Format This Year
  • University of Montana to Present MOTHER COURAGE AND HER CHILDREN
  • ABT to Stream Traditional Irish Dance and Music in March