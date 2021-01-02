Lobero Theatre Streams Concert From KT Tunstall

Lobero Theatre is now streaming a virtual concert from KT Tunstall.

Grammy®- nominated for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and world-renowned for her songs like "Suddenly I See" (used in "The Devil Wears Prada") and "Black Horse and a Cherry Tree," Tunstall hails from Scotland, but has toured the world over. In the past few years, she has toured with The Pretenders, Barenaked Ladies and Hall and Oates amongst others. Her latest studio album, 2018's "WAX," has received international acclaim; with a focus on the electric guitar. Get ready to dance in your living room to KT's mesmerizing electric and intimate solo virtual concert. Please help save live music and the places it lives.

Purchase tickets here.