HERSHEY FELDER AS MONSIEUR CHOPIN to be Presented at Ensemble Theatre Company

Ensemble Theatre Company has added Hershey Felder as MONSIEUR CHOPIN for a strictly limited run of 14 performances, April 30 through May 10, 2026. Felder returns to The New Vic stage following his performances of Rachmaninoff and the Tsar and George Gershwin Alone earlier this year. In this stunning solo show, the “Poet of the Piano” tells his romantic story while sharing dazzling performances of his compositions. Directed by Joel Zwick, this is a special addition to ETC’s upcoming Season 47.

Making its World Premiere in 2019, the entirely new, Hershey Felder as MONSIEUR CHOPIN (based on an original production that premiered at Chicago’s Royal George Theatre in 2006) has delighted audiences across the country in critically acclaimed sold-out runs.

Tickets for MONSIEUR CHOPIN are not yet available to the general public. Through August 1, 2025, the only way to secure seats for this exclusive engagement is by purchasing a Season 47 subscription and adding MONSIEUR CHOPIN to your package.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity for Santa Barbara audiences,” said Scott DeVine, Executive Artistic Director of Ensemble Theatre Company. “Hershey Felder is a master storyteller and musician whose work transcends the typical theater experience. We’re proud to present Monsieur Chopin as add on to our season, and we’re offering our loyal patrons—the subscribers—the first chance to experience this unforgettable production.”

ETC Season 47 subscription packages are available now and offer priority access, savings, and exclusive benefits. Current and new subscribers may add MONSIEUR CHOPIN to their packages through August 1 before single tickets are released to the general public.

