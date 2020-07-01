Ashley Griffin Virtual Master Class Announced at The Adderley Conservatory

ANNOUNCING our Platinum 8 WEEK Master Class with Actress, Writer, Director and Adderley Alum, Ashley Griffin! Ashley's jam packed resume includes on and off - Broadway material, as well as in T.V. and film in New York, L.A., London and Chicago.

As a writer, Ashley's work has been developed at New World Stages, Broadway's Manhattan Theater Club, Playwrights Horizons and more. Ashley has taught at NYU, sits on the NYU Tisch audition committee and is a member of AEA & the Dramatists Guild.

This Master Class will take the actor from "Show and Tell" short monologues, recommendations on material for college auditions, culminating in development of material to showcase before a panel which will include a casting agent from Bernard Telsey, and other New York Casting Directors TBA.

Sign up at: https://bit.ly/3dSGrn6

