Ashley Griffin Virtual Master Class Announced at The Adderley Conservatory

Article Pixel Jul. 1, 2020  

Ashley Griffin Virtual Master Class Announced at The Adderley Conservatory

ANNOUNCING our Platinum 8 WEEK Master Class with Actress, Writer, Director and Adderley Alum, Ashley Griffin! Ashley's jam packed resume includes on and off - Broadway material, as well as in T.V. and film in New York, L.A., London and Chicago.

As a writer, Ashley's work has been developed at New World Stages, Broadway's Manhattan Theater Club, Playwrights Horizons and more. Ashley has taught at NYU, sits on the NYU Tisch audition committee and is a member of AEA & the Dramatists Guild.

This Master Class will take the actor from "Show and Tell" short monologues, recommendations on material for college auditions, culminating in development of material to showcase before a panel which will include a casting agent from Bernard Telsey, and other New York Casting Directors TBA.

Sign up at: https://bit.ly/3dSGrn6


Related Articles View More Santa Barbara Stories   Shows


More Hot Stories For You

  • Food Network Spices Up The Weekly Schedule With GUY'S GROCERY GAMES: SUMMER GRILLIN' Games Tournament
  • Photo Flash: Get a First Look at John Legend, Brad Paisley, and More Performing During MACY'S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR
  • FRANK SERPICO Director, HOME BEFORE DARK Composer, and PEACE OFFICER Filmmakers Up Next On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM
  • WHERE THE ROAD RUNS OUT Lands At Amazon Prime