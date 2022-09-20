Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

sjDANCEco Presents 20th Anniversary Closing Program Next Month

The Season also marks the 11th year of collaboration with maestra Barbara Day Turner and the San JosÃ© Chamber Orchestra.

Sep. 20, 2022 Â 

The 20TH Anniversary Season Closing Program is a presentation of new works, Company Premieres and Encore Performances. The 3 Guest Choreographers - Nhan Ho, Dominic Duong and Gabriel Mata are sjDANCEco alums each having worked with the company for a number of years. In addition, sjDANCEco Artistic Director Maria Basile will perform a contemporary work by Los Angeles Tap Legend Fred Strickler. Other works on the program are by Choreographic Advisor Fred Mathews, Gary Masters, and Maria Basile.

When: Friday, October 7 and Saturday, October 8 at 8:00 pm.

Where: The California Theatre, 345 South First Street, San Jose, CA 95113,

Tickets:

www.sjDANCEco. 408.520.9854

Ticketing link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2197832Â®id=18&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sjDANCEco?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.org/tickets.html$80 - $100

Pricing: $25 to $100

$25 Student - $40 Senior and $45 General Admission.

$80 - $100. VIP Package

VIP packages include VIP seating and a Saturday evening reception with the Dancers and Choreographers, Guest Artists, Artistic Directors, Musical Director, and Board of Trustees.


