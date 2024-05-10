World-Renowned Musicians Will Headline With 1992 Nobel Prize Laureate as Grand Marshal at the 46th Annual Carnaval San Francisco

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Carnaval San Francisco, themed 'Honor Indigenous Roots,' proudly unveils its lineup of musical acts for the 2024 season: Noel Torres, Pirulo Y La Tribu, Banda Blanca, and Franco. These headlining performers serve as the musical icing on the cake for the 400,000 attendees of Carnaval San Francisco, contributing an impactful $10 million to the local economy.

The two-day festival and parade will be Memorial Day weekend, May 25th & 26th. There will be 60+ musical acts, food, and dancers representing Brazil, Mexico, Bolivia, Colombia, Trinidad, Tobago, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Guatemala, West Africa, Chile, Haiti and more!

The press release from Carnaval San Francisco follows the exciting announcement that Dr. Rigoberta Menchú Tum, the 1992 Nobel Prize Recipient, will serve as the Grand Marshal for the Grand Parade on the festival's second day, aligning perfectly with the theme "Honor Indigenous Roots."

Headlining this year’s festival:

Noel Torres, is a Mexican singer, song-writer and accordionist, that was deeply influenced by the music of Los Tucanes de Tijuana and Ramon Ayala. He loves to sing romantic ballads and corridos, and will be featured. Some of his chart-topping songs are “Me Interesas,” “La Guanábana,” “Para Que Tantos Besos,” and “Sigo Sencillo.” Catch his free performance at the 22nd St & Harrison Stage on Saturday, May 25th at 4-6 p.m.

Pirulo Y La Tribu, founded by ‘Pirulo’ Rosada Rosari, is a 2016 Latin American Music Award winner, that integrates classic styles and modern times, with a combination of salsa, Latin Soul, jazz, hip-hop, urban, Afro-latin and world fusion music. In 2018 the group won a Latin Billboard Award for Tropical Artist/Group of the Year! Among their repertoire are SESAC award-winning songs of Pirulo Y La Tribu such as “Calle Linda,” "Loco Pero Feliz”, “De Mi Que Hablen,” “Miro Pal Cielo,” “Yo Soy Yo,” and “El Tumbaíto.” Catch their electrifying performance on Saturday, May 25th at the 17th and Harrison Street Stage, 4-6 p.m.

Banda Blanca is a Honduran musical group renowned for blending elements of merengue and punta into their vibrant sound. They skyrocketed to fame in 1990 with their hit song “Sopa de Caracol,” which soared to number one on the Billboard Top Latin Songs chart in the United States. Additionally, their tracks “Fiesta” and “Swing Latino” made waves on American charts. Their album "Baila Blanca" also claimed the top spot on the Tropical Albums chart. The infectious rhythm that propelled them to stardom, punta, originates from the Garifuna people of African ancestry residing along the Caribbean coast of Honduras, who have settled in the Atlantic region of the country. Don't miss their performance at the Caravana De La Bahia Oficial stage at 23rd & Harrison on Sunday May 26th at 5-6 p.m.

Franco, born Franco Javier Iglesias, is a Cuban Latin pop sensation known mononymously as Franco. He made waves in the music scene with two chart-topping hits on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart: his cover of “Toda la Vida” in 1986 and “María” in 1988. The latter track even garnered a Lo Nuestro nomination for Pop Song of the Year in 1989. Don't miss his performance at the Caravana De La Bahia Oficial stage at 23rd & Harrison on Saturday, May 25th, 5pm-6pm

“Artists in our beloved Mission District gave birth to Carnaval in 1978 with the belief that their passion for Latin, Caribbean and Afro-Diasporic music would unite people across ethnicities, nationalities, sexual orientation, gender identification or religious beliefs, and with that original creative spirit we celebrate our 46th Anniversary,” said Rodrigo Duran, Executive Director of Carnaval San Francisco.

“From Carnaval’s conception, the sounds of cumbia, salsa, samba, soca, mariachi, merengue and reggae music paved the way for Carnaval to thrive. Now, modern sounds such as funk, bachata, dancehall, hip-hop, Afro-beats and reggaeton have joined the mix, resonating with the younger generation. Beyond the good times, The beauty of it all, is the economic impact of Carnaval that generates $10 million dollars for San Francisco businesses.”

“Carnaval San Francisco has featured world-class artists such as Santana, Tower of Power, Los Lonely Boys, Celia Cruz, Los Tigres del Norte,Tito Puente, La India, Oscar de Leon, Sonora Dinamita, Olodum, and. We are proud that high caliber performances like those of the past and our current headliners provide joy to our community, free-of-charge for youth to seniors,” continued Duran. “With the added prestige of Dr. Rigoberta Menchú Tum joining the parade, Carnaval San Francisco is affirmed as truly a celebration with a purpose.”

Festival Schedule:

The Carnaval San Francisco Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, May 25 & 26 2024 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Taking place on Harrison Street between 16th and 24th streets, the festival features a rich assortment of food, music, dance, arts, crafts, and other fun activities and entertainment on several stages for people of all ages to enjoy.

The Grand Parade led by Dr. Rigoberta Menchú Tum on Sunday, May 26, 10:00 AM–2:00 PM. will start at the corner of 24th and Bryant streets, proceed west to Mission Street, head north on Mission to 15th Street, turn east on 15th and conclude at South Van Ness. A brilliant procession of contingents, most of which will feature beautifully adorned floats depicting rich multicultural themes and featuring performers will engage and entertain the crowds. The recently crowned King and Queen of Carnaval, Yeison Jimenez and Monica Mendoza will also have a special float to showcase why they won this year’s competition.

Admission to the festival and parade is FREE. Grandstand seating for the parade, located on Mission Street between 22nd and 23rd streets, is available for $30 and can be purchased online, here.

For more information, and updates about Carnaval San Francisco, please visit, here.

Comments