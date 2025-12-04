Heather Lind and More Complete the Cast of THE STREETCAR PROJECT at A.C.T.

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The complete cast has been set for The Streetcar Project at American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.), including Screen Actors Guild and Theater World Award-winner Heather Lind. After sold-out productions of Tennessee Williams’s A Streetcar Named Desire in unconventional spaces around the country, The Streetcar Project will make its proscenium stage debut at A.C.T.’s historic Toni Rembe Theater from January 21 to February 1, 2026.

In addition to Lind, the cast of The Streetcar Project at A.C.T. will include previously-announced Brad Koed, James Russell, and Lucy Owen, under the direction of Nick Westrate.

An airplane hangar, a church, a bar, a warehouse, a dining hall, a movie theater, a factory, a library, a boutique, a barn...for the past two years The Streetcar Project has toured Tennessee Williams’ masterpiece, A Streetcar Named Desire, to unconventional spaces around the country — and now they bring it, for the first time, to a theater.

In A.C.T.’s historic Toni Rembe Theater, the ghosts of Blanche, Stella, Mitch and Stanley will haunt San Francisco for 14 performances from January 21st-February 1st, 2026. Come see the landmark site-specific production reimagine how this beautiful art-deco theater can hold a play. You’ve never seen A Streetcar Named Desire like this before, and you never will again. Read BroadwayWorld's review of the production HERE!

