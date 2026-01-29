WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Comes to Meadow Brook Theatre

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME will run February 11 through March 8, 2026, on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Mich.

“What the Constitution Means to Me is one of the most meaningful plays I've ever seen,” says Travis W. Walter, Meadow Brook Theatre artistic director.

As a teenager, playwright Heidi Schreck travelled the country speaking and debating about the U.S. Constitution, raising enough money to pay for her college education. Through the Pulitzer Prize-nominated play What the Constitution Means to Me the character of Heidi shares the playwright's story of what she learned—and taught—along the way.

“I saw What the Constitution Means to Me on Broadway in 2019 and think it will resonate with our audience,” continues Walter. “I watched Heidi's story move people. This play has a special way of conveying what she experienced and how she was personally affected by the U.S. Constitution, as well as how it affects us all.”

The cast includes Dani Cochrane and Cheryl Turski, alternating the role of Heidi, and is rounded out by Timothy C. Goodwin as the Legionnaire and Gracie Walch as the Debater.

“I'm excited that both Dani and Cheryl will be performing the role of Heidi,” says Walter. “Our audiences know them both very well and no matter which one they see, we know it will be an exceptional performance.”

What the Constitution Means to Me is directed by Travis W. Walter, with scenic design by Ben Hirschfield, costume design by Lu Kaakarni, lighting design by Phill Hall, and sound design by Brendan Eaton. Brittanie Nichole Sicker is the stage manager and Stacy White is the assistant stage manager.