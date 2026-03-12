San Jose's Playful People Productions Will Present BETWEEN THE LINES JR.

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Playful People Productions, a theater education nonprofit in San Jose, will present Between the Lines JR, directed by Emily Pennington. Two casts of teen and tween performers present this tale of finding love (and yourself) April 10—12, 2026 at Historic Hoover Theater in San Jose.

Between the Lines JR is a new musical based on the young adult novel of the same name by international bestselling author Jodi Picoult and her daughter Samantha van Leer, featuring a book by Picoult and Timothy Allen McDonald (Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach, The Big One-Oh!) and score by Elyssa Samsel & Kate Anderson (Apple TV+'s “Central Park”).

An empowering and enchanting musical for anyone who has struggled to find their place in the world, Between the Lines JR follows Delilah, an outsider in a new town and a new school. She seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood by the handsome Prince Oliver. And one day, this Prince Charming is not just a one-dimensional character in a book but a real live human being, and a certain loner has caught his eye. But as the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur in extraordinary ways, Delilah will realize her dreams in the real world are worth fighting for.