Documentary LOVE & HOPE & MAGIC: THE MAKING OF JINX, THE MUSICAL to Premiere in San Mateo

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LOVE & HOPE & MAGIC: THE MAKING OF JINX, THE MUSICAL, a documentary about the creation of the original stage production Jinx, will premiere March 26 at 7 p.m. at the Bayside Performing Arts Center.

The 45-minute film follows the development of Jinx, created by Makena Reynolds, Teagan Reynolds, and JT Kaufman. The project began in 2022 under the direction of Alyssa Goldrath, who commissioned the trio after their earlier collaboration on The Emily Dickinson Musical.

Makena Reynolds wrote the book for Jinx, while Teagan Reynolds wrote the lyrics and co-composed the music with Kaufman. The documentary traces the musical’s development from early concept through writing, casting, rehearsals, and its eventual premiere.

The film is directed by Jeanne Barrett and produced by SimBarGo Productions, the creative partnership of Barrett, Wendy Sims, and Goldrath. Sims also serves as director of photography and editor. The filmmaking team also includes collaborators Vin Eiamvuthikorn and David Feldman.

“Watching these young writers and performers build something entirely original was inspiring,” Barrett said. “They poured so much heart into shaping the story and writing each lyric and working through the inevitable challenges that come with developing new work.”

The documentary culminates with the musical’s 2023 opening-night performance before an audience of more than 1,000 people.

Premiere Screening

LOVE & HOPE & MAGIC: THE MAKING OF JINX, THE MUSICAL

March 26 at 7:00 p.m.

Bayside Performing Arts Center

San Mateo, California

Following the screening, Barrett, Sims, and Goldrath will participate in a talkback with the film’s subjects Makena Reynolds, Teagan Reynolds, and JT Kaufman.

Ticket Information

Admission to the premiere screening is free. Tickets can be reserved online through the Borel box office.