VIDEO: SF Ballet Creates a 'Chain Letter' Dance Performance

In Sequentia, a choreographic chain letter, ten SF Ballet dancers connect through movement.

Set to music played by SF Ballet Orchestra Musicians, this choreographic chain letter originates with Tiit Helimets improvising a short solo. His ending pose becomes a starting point for Misa Kuranaga and the sequence is off and running. Who will continue the chain?

The performance also features dancers Cavan Conley, Jahna Frantziskonis, Daniel Deivison-Oliveira, Myles Thatcher, Yuan Yuan Tan, Diego Cruz, Dores André, and Joshua Jack Price.

