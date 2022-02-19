Town Hall Theatre to Stage AMEMONOS// LET US LOVE EACH OTHER

Playwright Linda Maria Girón's piece, "amemonos // let us love each other" will be brought to the stage by Director Karina Gutiérrez. This lightly produced, two-weekend performance model will be the second in Town Hall's New Voices series. New Voices will produce two brand new, never produced-on-stage plays by playwrights living in the seven Bay Area counties. New Voices will heavily feature plays written by traditionally under-represented and under-produced artists.



Untimely. Uncertain. Unrequited. Unemployed. In "amémonos // let us love each other" newly

discarded graduate Karina Inés makes an inconvenient pilgrimage back home, Kari is surprised

to find Abuela Eulalia exactly as she was six years prior. Trapped between lost languages, time

& house keys, Kari and Eulalia are confronted with a choice; reckon with the ghost of a secret

unrequited or lose each other in the haze of an uncertain future.



"amémonos is a play about what it means to exist in the hyphens of identity and love; to be

first-second-third-gen; to be guatemalan-american; to be bi-ligual, bi-sexual, bi-gender; to be a

dreamer between dreams." says playwright Linda Maria Girón. "Growing up in the slowly

gentrifying smog towns of Los Angeles and San Bernardino county, secretly queer, ambiguously

latinx, I learned quickly how to live in smoke, how to hide, how to ration breathe for words.

There is so much to be said about how the endemics of colonial trauma, ecological racism and

medical poverty continue to impact the spiritual-mental-physical wellness of low-income BIPOC

families across the United States. amémonos is just one exploration of that."



"How do you placate the ghosts of woundings past? Can one ever truly return "home," or is

home a moment in time?" says director Karina Gutiérrez when describing the show.

"Amémonos follows Karina Inés on a journey of self-identification, self-determination, and

self-affirmation as she navigates a life of complex and often concealed dualities. A newly minted

Ph.D., Inés returns home to a Southern California in flames. Amid the smoggy terrain, betwixt

haunting memories of unrequited love, and a family at a standstill, Karina must reconcile the past before proceeding forward."



The New Voices series is a first for Town Hall Theatre. The series was created to give a

wider-array of playwrights a chance to expose new and in-process works to an audience that may not otherwise be exposed to their stories. Productions in the series will include a facilitated

talkback at each performance allowing the playwrights the chance to receive feedback from

audiences in a constructive manner, while also giving audiences an insight into the theatre

maker's process.

The second season of the New Voices series is in the works, and we are accepting new

submissions through April 15th 2022. "amémonos // let us love each other" will perform on April 1st, 2nd & 8th, 9th. Tickets are $25 and the April 9th performance will be Pay What You'd Like. Tickets and information can be found here.

Pictured: Playwright Linda Maria Girón