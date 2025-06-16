Town Hall Theatre Company Announces New Managing Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Town Hall Theatre Company has announced Morgan Dayley as its new Managing Director, bringing fresh energy, strategic leadership, and a deep passion for the transformative power of the arts. With extensive experience in arts education and community-centered programming, Morgan steps into the role with a clear commitment to transparency, equity, and collaborative growth.

Morgan joins Town Hall at a moment of exciting momentum. As the theatre builds on its longstanding legacy in Contra Costa County, Morgan's appointment marks a renewed investment in meaningful community engagement. Known for fostering strong teams and prioritizing people-first leadership, Morgan will oversee the company's operations, development, and long-term planning in close partnership with both Artistic Director Richard Perez and Education Director Erika March.

Morgan brings a background rooted in education and performance, with a career dedicated to creating access to the theatre arts for all ages. Her leadership has spanned youth programming, organizational development, and performance-based initiatives that uplift both tradition and innovation. “Dennis Markam built an incredible legacy in his 17 years here”, new Managing Director Morgan Dayley says, “I'm excited to work alongside the incredible team at Town Hall to ensure our theatre continues to grow as a welcoming, inclusive space where all feel seen, heard, and inspired."

Morgan Dayley (she/her) is excited to be joining Town Hall Theatre! An award-winning educator with a decade of experience in all facets of education; Morgan is very passionate about arts education and loves working with students of all ages. Morgan holds an MFA in Musical Theatre from Minnesota State University, Mankato, and most recently was the Assistant Professor of Musical Theatre and Acting at MSU Texas. While there she created the Musical Theatre BFA program. Morgan also started the drama and dance programs at Eastside College Preparatory School in 2013. She is super excited to be back in the Bay! Favorite directing and choreography projects include Nelly Don the Musical at the Crown Center in Kansas City, My Fair Lady, Spring Awakening, Peter and the Starcatcher, and The Great American Trailer Park Musical (so much she directed it twice). As an actor, Morgan has played Cathy in The Last Five Years, The Baker's Wife in Into the Woods, Morticia in The Addams Family, rambled about butterflies as April in Company at SF Playhouse, and learned American Sign Language (ASL) to play Sylvia in Tribes. Morgan performed at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington DC as Circe in The Odyssey in 2013. Keep up with her adventures at www.morgandayley.com.

