Tomaseen Foley's A CELTIC CHRISTMAS Comes to Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts

Holiday audiences will revel in this family-friendly celebration of community, recreating an Irish tradition when families gathered around the fire with the haunting melodies of traditional Irish Christmas carols, raising the rafters with the joy of their music, knocking sparks off the flagstone floor with traditional dances, and filling the night with the laughter of their stories. Every Christmas for the past twenty-four years, Tomáseen Foley's A Celtic Christmas has crisscrossed the country, bringing to packed venues his authentic remembrance of a way of life that is, alas, no longer with us. The show's Music Director is Grammy Award-winning guitarist and Santa Cruz resident William Coulter, an internationally recognized master of the steel-string guitar.

WHEN: Thursday, December 19 at 7:30 PM

WHERE: Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts

500 Castro Street, Mountain View, California 94041

TICKETS: $47-$62; discounts for seniors, students, and groups. Lap passes are available for this performance for patrons 12 months and younger.

For tickets/info, visit https://tickets.mvcpa.com or call (650) 903-6000.