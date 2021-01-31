Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Rhinoceros Presents a Free Zoom/Facebook Live Presentation, CONTEMPORARY ART

The performance takes place on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 8pm.

Jan. 31, 2021  

Theatre Rhinoceros will present a free Zoom/Facebook Live presentation, CONTEMPORARY ART, conceived and Performed by John Fisher.

Randal's masterpiece is finished. But no one has noticed. Maybe if he offs himself someone will.

Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816.

John Fisher (Playwright/Director/Actor) recently completed a eight-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh, after playing two runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo Festival/Theatre Row - Best Actor Award - and Pangea) and another in Los Angeles (The Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Playwright Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award, the Theatre Bay Area Award and seven Critics' Circle Awards. His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. Previous COVID-19 performances include Murder in Hawaii, Shark!, Doodler, A Tourist in London, Doodler, Johnson, Modjeska, A Death in the Family, The Drinker, Randy!, Marie's Crisis, Insane Director!, The Battle of Kursk, Seduction and Broke and Outta Work. JOHN HAS CREATED FORTY-SIX ORIGINAL, SHELTER-IN-PLACE, SOLO PERFORMANCES, ONE FOR EACH WEEK OF THE PANDEMIC. www.JohnFisher.biz.


