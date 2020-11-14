Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Rhinoceros Presents THE BATTLE OF KURSK

The presentation takes place on November 19, 2020 at 8pm for free.

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a Zoom/Facebook Live presentation, THE BATTLE OF KURSK. This production is conceived and performed by John Fisher.

Synopsis:

When Ivan's boyfriend is beaten to death and the police do nothing about it, he embarks on a quest for justice in Putin's Russia.

The event takes place on Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816.

John Fisher (Playwright/Director/Actor) recently completed a six-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh, after playing two runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo/Theatre Row - Best Actor Award 2017 - and Pangea) and another in Los Angeles (The Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Playwright Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award, the Theatre Bay Area Award and three Critics' Circle Awards for Best Script. His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. Previous COVID-19 performances include Murder in Hawaii, Shark!, Doodler, A Tourist in London, Doodler, Johnson, Modjeska, A Death in the Family The Drinker, Randy!, Marie's Crisis and Insane Director! JOHN HAS CREATED THIRTY-FIVE ORIGINAL, SHELTER-IN-PLACE, SOLO PERFORMANCES, ONE FOR EACH WEEK OF THE PANDEMIC.


