Theatre Rhinoceros Presents GOOD KNIGHT, BAD KNIGHT

Tune in on October 1, 2020 at 8pm.

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation:

GOOD KNIGHT, BAD KNIGHT, Bobby Knight in Three Scenes, Conceived and Performed by John Fisher, October 1, 2020 at 8pm FREE!

One Live Performance Only.

SYNOPSIS:

Synopsis: From the Olympic Games to flying chairs to a gifted and gay forward, Bobby Knight faces challenges along the way to becoming the greatest basketball coach of all time. In 2020 he faces a new challenge.

This performance will be broadcast live from the Castro - from Spark Arts on 18th Street.

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

WHERE: Streams for FREE on ZOOM and Facebook:

Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org OR

Link to Facebook starting at 8pm on Thursday, October 1 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

FREE Live Performance Date: Thursday, October 1, 2020 8PM

BIOS:

John Fisher (Playwright/Director/Actor) recently completed a six-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh, after playing two runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo/Theatre Row - Best Actor Award 2017 - and Pangea) and another in Los Angeles (The Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Playwright Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award. His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. Previous COVID-19 performances include Murder in Hawaii, Shark!, Doodler, A Tourist in London, Johnson, A Death in the Family and The Drinker. JOHN HAS CREATED TWENTY-SEVEN ORIGINAL SHELTER-IN-PLACE SOLO PERFORMANCES, ONE FOR EACH WEEK OF THE PANDEMIC. www.JohnFisher.biz.

THEATRE RHINOCEROS - Founded in 1977, The Rhino is the longest running LGBT theatre in the nation. We develop and produce works of theatre that enlighten, enrich, and explore both the ordinary and the extraordinary aspects of our queer community. Our emphasis is on new works, works about under-represented members of the larger queer community, and revivals of lesser known queer classics. Over the years Theatre Rhinoceros has received many awards of recognition including: Theatre Rhinoceros Day in the City Proclamation from Mayor Gavin Newsom, State Assembly Certificate of Recognition from Senator Mark Leno, recognitions from Congressperson Nancy Pelosi and Assembly Persons Tom Ammiano and Carole Migden, numerous Cable Car, BATCC and TBA Awards and Nominations, and the GLAAD Media Award for Best LGBT Theatre.

