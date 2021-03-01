Theatre Rhinoceros Presents COVID ADVENTURE

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a free Zoom/Facebook Live presentation COVID ADVENTURE. Conceived and performed by John Fisher on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 8pm for one live performance only.

Portola came here to conquer; Serra followed to convert. I'm just taking a day off.

All previous performances available to watch online.

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816.