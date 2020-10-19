Theatre Rhinoceros Announces 2020-2021 Season!
The forty-fourth season at Theatre Rhinoceros will begin inside with some slammin' live stream productions and then hopefully venture outside into theaters again.
Along the way the company will present the hottest and latest in diverse LGBT stories, with an emphasis on the stories of African-American and Latinx individuals.
OVERLOOKED LATINAS
Written and Performed by Tina D'Elia
Directed by Mary Guzmán
November 13 - 22, 2020
Butch dyke Angel Torres thinks she's having one of the best days of her life. She's gaining buy-in from an NBC producer to sign onto her show highlighting legendary Latinx movie stars. Enter the femme fatale creating chaos with Angel's wife and Angel's life.
A Live-Stream Presentation
ALLIGATOR MOUTH/TADPOLE ASS
Written by J. Julian Christopher
Directed by Richard Mosqueta
December 4 - 13, 2020
A twistedly queer memory play about a troubled man in 1985 looking for answers at Miss Chelley's Fortune Shop. He connects with a young man working there: they cruise and dance their way through the past leading them to a dangerous night of improper role play.
A World Premier Commission by an Incisive Latinx Playwright
A Live-Stream Presentation
THE REVIEW, or How to Eat Your Opposition
Written by Donnetta Lavinia Grays
January 22 - 29, 2021
Dana has just written a blog review questioning the artistic integrity of Naomi, an iconic African-American visual artist. Naomi reaches out to Dana and the stage is set for a sexy, emotional, and intellectual game of football between critic and artist.
West Coast Premier
A Live-Stream Presentation
Mark Nadler TONIGHT
Devised and Performed by Mark Nadler
May 21 -23, 2021
The comic cabaret master Mark Nadler comes to SF straight from NYC with his high-octane performance of classic songs and incisive wit in this one-of-a-kind musical event.
West Coast Premier
Live Onstage! (Unless we have to plan otherwise.)
Venue TBA in San Francisco, CA
TBA Final Production by an African-American Playwright
June 3 - 19, 2021
We are considering a couple of thrilling new plays. Titles under consideration include Kheven (The Legend of Pink) LaGrone's PILLOW TALK and Nilan (Endangered Species) Johnson's A ROCK AND A HARD PLACE.
Premier
Live, Onstage! (Unless we have to plan otherwise.)
Spark Arts, 4229 18th Street, San Francisco, CA