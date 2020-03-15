The Wattis Has Temporarily Closed

The Wattis has released the following statement regarding its closure:

The Wattis is temporarily closing our gallery and postponing public programs to help contain the spread of COVID-19, effective today, March 13, until further notice. Our top priority is the health and safety of our community.



Please check our website and social media for updates and online content. If you have any questions, you can reach out to wattis@cca.edu.



We look forward to welcoming you to the Wattis again soon. In the meantime, please take care of yourselves and the most vulnerable among us.



Our best wishes for your health and safety,

The Wattis





