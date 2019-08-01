The Red Not Chili Peppers Announced At Covina Center for the Performing Arts

Aug. 1, 2019  

The Red Not Chili Peppers Announced At Covina Center for the Performing Arts

The Red Not Chili Peppers pay tribute to the ultimate funk rock quartet - a band who has transcended three decades of chart topping success as well as developed one of the largest die-hard followings in the world.

Come be reminded of the hits and high energy performances that brought the Chili Pepper's international acclaim! Having performed many of the country's most prestigious concert halls as well as every major tribute festival, the Red Not's sincere devotion to that classic Chili Pepper sound is filling venues and rocking people's socks off around the US and abroad!

Get Tickets



Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Theatre Tulsa Opens 97th Season With MAMMA MIA!
  • THE DISCOVERY AWARDS Scheduled For Local Broadcast!
  • LES MISERABLES returns to the Tulsa PAC stage, Tickets On Sale 8/9
  • Celebrity Attractions Announces BANDSTAND, CATS, and More

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup