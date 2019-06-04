The Lark Theater Closes Viva EspaÃ±a! Film Series With New Documentary CERVANTES

The Lark Theater will close out their Viva España! Film Series with the acclaimed documentary Cervantes, the Search, directed by Javier Balaguer.

Scientists and historians unravel the secrets that have kept hidden the tomb of Miguel de Cervantes, the greatest writer of the Spanish language (Don Quixote). Originally interred at a convent in central Madrid, his mortal remains went missing in 1673, but in 2014 researchers began to locate them. This is a thrilling and rigorous account containing the only images-exclusive to this documentary-that exist of the excavations, with the testimony of eyewitnesses and the protagonists of the events, including that of Miguel de Cervantes himself.

Public Information: Ticket prices are $15 GA, $16 Seniors, $10 Student (18 and under). To purchase tickets, visit www.larktheater.net or call 415-924-5111.

** The Lark Theater's mission is to maintain the 1940 art deco theater as a nonprofit, single screen, state of the art community film center to enhance the artistic, cultural and social life of Marin County with quality independent film, international film, classic & family film, film festivals and multi-cultural events.





