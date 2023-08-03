The Black Arts Movement Business District, Community Development Corporation Presents 4th BAMBDFEST

Art in all of its many forms and manifestations come together to create a blend of community events, live music, activism, entrepreneurship and performances during the month of August as part of BAMBDFEST, an international event hosted by the Black Arts Movement Business District, Community Development Corporation (BAMBD CDC). The theme (un)belong(ed) is an exploration of space, place and belonging. In a community faced with the realities of gentrification and displacement, belonging and the space and place to enact it are crucial considerations.

BAMBD CDC is producing its 4th international festival, BAMBDFEST. This year's festival theme is "(un)belong(ed)." The festival, which began in 2019, has become a biennial event after it wrapped in 2021. This festival has evolved into a hybrid happening with in-person, and virtual events. Most events are free but encourage donation. There are some amazing ticketed opportunities to support the festival and BAMBD CDC.

The majority of in-person events will be hosted at the newly acquired BAMBD CDC headquarters, BAM House (1540 Broadway), previously the Flight Deck. The acquisition of BAM House is a monumental leap forward for the Blacks Arts Movement Business District, and for Black artists in Oakland. When asked about how it feels to secure a space for her work, Dr. Ayodele Nzinga, BAMBD CDC's founder and executive director, stated, "The prototyping of this space is a crucial move to preserve space for culture making in the Black Arts District and an anchor for Black Artists in Oakland. To grow one needs a space in which to be. This place, BAM House, offers that space."

The Festival will feature the Lower Bottom Playaz in August Wilson's Radio Golf and a series of theater events on Monday nights. There will be a series of literary events online, and some live events featuring Dr. Nzinga, who is also Oakland's Poet Laureate. Additional venues include African American Museum and Library at Oakland (659 14th St) and Oakland Museum of California (1000 Oak St). A black carpet celebration of belonging at a BAM House will close the festival on September 1.

Visit Click Here to check out the full line-up participants and events. The most current information about the festival events can be found at http://www.bambdfest.com/Calendar.php. This calendar is updated frequently.