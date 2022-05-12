Summer Pride Series Announced at SAFEhouse Arts

SAFEhouse Arts has an exciting June season lined up! They kick off the month with a special VIP Pride Preview featuring LGBTQIAA+ artists in our RAW and AIRspace Residencies on June 4th that opens up into a FREE Pride Party! The month is rounded out with a RAW Showcase on June 11th and a RAW+AIRspace Showcase on June 18th - two shows, one ticket!

*Piece descriptions and artist biographies are listed on page 2

Saturday June, 4th

7:30 p.m. |FREE Donor Event: VIP Preview of work that will be presented on 6/11 and 6/18

9 p.m. | FREE Pride Party!

*RSVP and donations encouraged for both events

Saturday June, 11th

8 p.m. | RAW Showcase Featuring Raven Malouf-Renning / Rafi Ruffino Darrow / Vida Manzo / Gina Stella dell'Assunta

Saturday June, 18th

*1 Ticket gets you into both shows!

7:30 p.m. | AIRspace Showcase featuring Peekaboo & Snowflake Calvert

9:00 p.m. | RAW Presents Gina Stella dell'Assunta's "Mirror Touch"

Raven Malouf-Renning presents a newly expanded version of their piece on their metagender identity, "They, Not She", which premiered at last year's West Wave Dance Festival. This piece is dedicated to all who live between the binary and don't feel seen, and to all who have smashed the gender box society has tried to squeeze them into.

Rafi Ruffino Darrow's piece draws on Jewish philosophy and mythology and critical race theory to begin to imagine a world where our bodies are recognized and adored, where disability and trans identity can speak beyond the question of "what's wrong with you?" that populates the space between viewer and performer onstage, opening up a world of more expansive, brilliant answers. Set against the backdrop of a multi-ethnic diasporic yearning, this piece lives in the the liminal space of the diasporized Jew, between the metaphors of Mitzráyim (a narrow place) and Yisroel (a promised land). It parallels the ache of diasporic longing to the alienation from one's own body of ableism. Through expression of love of self (as anti-ableism) and love of community (as anti-Zionism) we can return to body and people through the recognition that we were always already our home.

In a deep dance performance, Vida Manzo will be transferring a choreographed piece onto a large canvas to later be offered for auction.

Gina Stella dell'Assunta presents their piece Mirror Touch. Mirror touch synaesthesia is a rare neurological condition which causes individuals to experience the sensations that other people feel - such as touch - through observation alone. Mirror Touch is a multi-media solo show about living with mirror touch synaesthesia, and is Stella dell'Assunta's first work to explicitly address neurodiversity. In this dance excerpt from Mirror Touch, set to reimagined renditions of Kate Bush & k.d. lang, Stella dell'Assunta takes us through the looking glass.

6/18 at 8:00pm

Peekaboo will explore responses to bodily vibrations, disrupting and dismantling jagged conditionings from oppressive structures that further marginalize QTBIPOC2S communities, manipulating soundwaves, telling their relationship story with Pacific waters, racism, assimilation. a somatic approach to cello technique and expression, breathing.

