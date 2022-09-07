Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Steinway Society Presents Jon Nakamatsu at Hammer Theatre Center Next Month

The performance is on October 1.

Sep. 07, 2022  

The Bay Area will present Jon Nakamatsu, who continues to draw unanimous praise as a true aristocrat of the keyboard, on October 1 at the Hammer Theatre Center in San Jose.

The live concert will also be live-streamed online during the performance and will be viewable for 48 hours following the concert. Program notes and a recorded pre-concert lecture by classical music expert Dr. Gary Lemco are available at www.steinwaysociety.com

WHO: Steinway Society - The Bay Area presents

WHAT: Jon Nakamatsu in Concert

Local and International Favorite. Van Cliburn winner.

WHEN: Saturday, October 1, 2022 @ 7:30pm

WHERE: Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo de San Antonio, San Jose, 95113

THE PROGRAM:

Alban Berg, Sonata, Op. 1
Chopin, Fantasy in F Minor, Op. 49
Chopin, Nocturne in B Major, Op. 9, No. 3
Chopin, Scherzo in E Major, Op. 54
Brahms, Sonata No. 3 in F Minor, Op. 5

Single Tickets: $55 to $80

General Admission: $80/$70/$60

Senior & student: $75/$65/$55

Livestream online: $40 per household (View the performance live or watch anytime for the next 48 hours following the performance.)

Purchase Tickets: https://steinwaysociety.com/

Box Office: 408.300.5635

Email: office@steinwaysociety.com





