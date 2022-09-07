Steinway Society Presents Jon Nakamatsu at Hammer Theatre Center Next Month
The performance is on October 1.
The Bay Area will present Jon Nakamatsu, who continues to draw unanimous praise as a true aristocrat of the keyboard, on October 1 at the Hammer Theatre Center in San Jose.
The live concert will also be live-streamed online during the performance and will be viewable for 48 hours following the concert. Program notes and a recorded pre-concert lecture by classical music expert Dr. Gary Lemco are available at www.steinwaysociety.com
WHO: Steinway Society - The Bay Area presents
WHAT: Jon Nakamatsu in Concert
Local and International Favorite. Van Cliburn winner.
WHEN: Saturday, October 1, 2022 @ 7:30pm
WHERE: Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo de San Antonio, San Jose, 95113
THE PROGRAM:
Alban Berg, Sonata, Op. 1
Chopin, Fantasy in F Minor, Op. 49
Chopin, Nocturne in B Major, Op. 9, No. 3
Chopin, Scherzo in E Major, Op. 54
Brahms, Sonata No. 3 in F Minor, Op. 5
Single Tickets: $55 to $80
General Admission: $80/$70/$60
Senior & student: $75/$65/$55
Livestream online: $40 per household (View the performance live or watch anytime for the next 48 hours following the performance.)
Purchase Tickets: https://steinwaysociety.com/
Box Office: 408.300.5635
Email: office@steinwaysociety.com