Stanford Live Announces 2020-21 Season

Stanford Live has announced its 2020-21 season!

Notions of reconciliation and forgiveness shape the upcoming 2020-21 season, empowering artists who shed light on the histories of Indigenous people across the world and recognize the role reconciliation plays in building inclusive communities today. Cultures and stories that have historically been pushed to the peripheries emerge at the forefront of these artists' visions, bringing a program of meaningful discussion and hope to Stanford Live.

"This is an important season for Stanford Live and has been years in the planning," says Chris Lorway, Executive Director at Stanford Live. "There has been a lot of discussion amongst our colleagues and advisors about the role the arts can play in the healing process after times of division. Now more than ever we need collective empathy and forgiveness as we chart a new course forward."

The 2020-21 line-up features jazz performances by Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah (Oct. 24) and Jaz Sawyer with Tiffany Austin (Nov. 13 & 14) and orchestra performances by the Mariinsky Orchestra led by Valery Gergiev, the Australian Chamber Orchestra (Apr. 11) and their ACO Underground (Apr. 12), and Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with Branford Marsalis (Jan. 13). Hip-hop artist Frank Waln and singer-song writer Raye Zaragoza (Oct. 8) share the stage in the Bing Studio and Patti LuPone (Jan. 15) brings a solo show to the concert hall. Theater performances include Anthony Hudson/Carla Rossi's Queer Horror's Gravest Hits and Carla Rossi Does Drag (Nov. 6 & 7), Cliff Cardinal's Huff (Jan. 21 & 22), and a return visit from Inua Ellams with An Evening with an Immigrant (Jan. 23 & 24).

Commitment to Artists

Supporting artists remains paramount to Stanford Live's mission, especially amid uncertainties around COVID-19. Stanford Live has increased investment in commissions and co-productions over the years, and attention has now turned to also producing work at Stanford.

Two residencies in the upcoming season reflect Stanford Live's commitment to giving artists time, space, and resources to develop new work: A four-week residency with singer-songwriter and activist iskw?" in January and a two-week residency in May with MacArthur genius fellow Kyle Abraham and his company A.I.M (Abraham in Motion).

Major 2020-21 commissions include a reschedule of Yang Liping's Rite of Spring (Dec. 11 & 12), the regional premiere of Samuel Carl Adams' second commission with the Australian Chamber Orchestra (Apr. 11), and The Ritual of Breath Is a Rite to Resist (April 24), a multimedia song cycle and community meditation on the death of Eric Garner featuring music by Stanford faculty composer Jonathan Berger.

A Season of Many Scenarios

While Stanford Live has moved forward with the rollout of the 2020-21 season, there is a realistic understanding that many of the programs may need to be altered drastically or may not happen at all as a result of COVID-19's global impacts. The season announcement is instead a presentation of a curatorial vision that was years in the making.

"Our season launch is not a statement of fact but rather a statement of hope," said Lorway. "We hope that we can deliver many of the programs we have planned in some format, but at the same time, we understand the reality that many of the things we wanted to share with you will likely not be possible."

Stanford Live's approach to the next season plans for a variety of programming scenarios. Some options include switching to outdoor venues and opting for livestreams without audiences. If in-person events are possible, increased safety protocols will be established that accommodate the latest health guidelines and consider the health and safety of patrons, staff, and artists.

For a detailed look at Stanford Live's scenarios, see Chris Lorway's feature from the May/June issue of Stanford Live's magazine. For more on Stanford Live's approach to the next season, visit our 2020-21 season FAQ page.

Stanford Live's Promise to Patrons

In light of COVID-19's impacts around the world, there are many factors that may affect Stanford Live's season. Some performances may need to move venues in order to work more safely-and some may be rescheduled or canceled entirely. Through it all, Stanford Live promises to keep all patrons informed. Refunds and exchanges will be available for all canceled or rescheduled performances.

We take a moment to recognize that Stanford sits on the territory of Huichin, the ancestral and unceded land of the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe, who are the successors of the historic and sovereign Verona Band of Alameda County. This land was and continues to be of great importance to the Ohlone people. We recognize that every member of the community has benefited-and continues to benefit-from the use and occupation of this land. Consistent with our values of community and diversity, we have a responsibility to acknowledge and make visible the University's relationship to Native people.

