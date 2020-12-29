Love will be in the air when Smuin Contemporary Ballet presents Long disDance Love, a joyful virtual showcase featuring the Company's signature fusion of classical and contemporary ballet. Featuring Michael Smuin works both romantic and frisky, this program will have something delightful for lovebirds of all kinds-from the red-hot "Fever" solo to the passionate tango from "The Blue Angel," plus dreamy ballroom spins, yearning love duets, and more. Favorite tunes from Nat King Cole, Peggy Lee, and other music icons provide the soundtrack for this special program, which also includes added Smuin classics "The Eternal Idol" (in the February 11 & 13 programs) and the balcony pas de deux from "Romeo & Juliet" (in the February 12 & 14 programs).

TICKETS: For tickets and more information, the public may visit www.smuinballet.org.

DETAILS:

WHEN: February 11-14, 2021

7:30pm, Thursday, February 11

7:30pm, Friday, February 12

7:30pm, Saturday, February 13

4:00pm, Sunday, February 14

WHERE: Streaming online

Photo credit: Keith Sutter