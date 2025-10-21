Silicon Valley Shakespeare's A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to Montalvo Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lantern light, swirling fog, and the echo of carolers' voices through historic halls. This December, audiences will once again step inside the world of the beloved Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol, with Silicon Valley Shakespeare's celebrated roving production. Back for its fourth year, Richard T. Orlando's (Northside Theatre Company) acclaimed adaptation transforms the Montalvo Arts Center into 19th-century London, helmed by SVS Artistic Director Angie Higgins and Resident Dramaturg Doll Piccotto, with Kyle Smith returning to the role of Ebenezer Scrooge.

Unlike any stage version, this immersive journey guides audiences through Montalvo's Villa, courtyards, and pathways, where every corner offers a new surprise. With only 60 theatregoers admitted per performance, each show feels intimate and unforgettable, a holiday tradition cherished by families, first-timers, and devoted fans alike.

This year's cast unites returning favorites with celebrated SVS artists stepping into A Christmas Carol for the first time. Kyle Smith once again anchors the production as Ebenezer Scrooge, joined by Drew Jones as Young Scrooge, Steve Alhoff as Scrooge's warm-hearted nephew Fred, Nick Louie as the steadfast Bob Cratchit, Arturo Dirzo as the exuberant Fezziwig, Matt Singer as Jacob Marley, Annalisa Tkacheff as Past, Ariana Yasmine Khan as Present, and Alika U. Spencer as Belle. Valerie Valenzuela returns as Mrs. Cratchit, alongside Russell Nakagawa as Peter Cratchit, and Cressida Gatewood-Wolfe as Tiny Tim. Making their A Christmas Carol debut are Imogen Gatewood-Wolfe as Young Fan, Vivienne Truong as the charitable Collector, and Adriana Hokk as Fred's Wife.

Adding to the season's celebrations, SVS will host Fezziwig's Yuletide, a one-night-only holiday benefit on Saturday, December 13th. Guests will step into the world of Dickensian revelry with a sumptuous buffet, open bar, and a carefully curated silent auction featuring unique items and experiences. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet and take photos with select cast members, creating lasting memories alongside the magic of the production. This spirited evening offers a festive celebration of the season and directly supports Silicon Valley Shakespeare's productions, education programs, and community initiatives throughout the year.

To ensure accessibility for all, a seated performance will be offered at 2 PM on Sunday, December 14th, for patrons with mobility concerns. Silicon Valley Shakespeare is also happy to offer ASL interpretation at the Thursday, December 18th performance.

Whether it is rain, starlight, or moonlight, the show will go on. In the event of inclement weather, the performance will continue along a modified route through Montalvo's indoor and covered spaces.

SVS' run of A Christmas Carol sells out early every season, so don't delay. Tickets are available now at svshakespeare.org/carol.

Photo credit: Evelyn Huynh