Silicon Valley Shakespeare to Launch T-shirt Design Contest

Silicon Valley Shakespeare is calling all creatives to design a T-shirt for its upcoming 2025 repertory season at Sanborn Park, in Saratoga, California, featuring William Shakespeare's Richard III and Kate Hamill's Emma.

Artists are invited to submit original black-and-white artwork inspired by one or both productions. The winning design will be featured on official SVS merchandise and marketing materials, and the selected artist will receive a $150 cash prize and two free tickets to both shows.

Designs must be original and unpublished, submitted as 300 dpi transparent PNG files, sized at 8.5 x 11 inches, and must incorporate the SVS logo (available for download on their website). Artists may choose to include quotes from Richard III-such as "I am determined to prove a villain."-or playful wordplay drawn from themes in Emma, though this is optional; additional text for use in designs is listed on their website.

The submission deadline is Friday, May 30, 2025, at 5 PM PDT. Full contest rules and submission details are available at svshakespeare.org/contest.

Comments