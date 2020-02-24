Shakespeare's Legacy Retold In THE BOOK OF WILL at Theatreworks Silicon Valley

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will end its 50th anniversary season with the Regional Premiere of Lauren Gunderson's The Book of Will, directed by TheatreWorks Founding Artistic Director Robert Kelley in his final show at the helm of the theatre company he founded.

Recognized by American Theatre magazine as one of the most sought-after playwrights in the country, prolific Bay Area-based Gunderson, whose Silent Sky received a TheatreWorks production in 2014, writes a love letter to the theatre.

In this absorbing, amusing, fast-paced drama, two of William Shakespeare's friends struggle to collect and publish the First Folio, a volume of his life's work, following the Bard's passing. Facing a devious publisher, a cantankerous competitor, and their own insecurity, the friends' journey illuminates a tale of love, loss, and laughter.

For information or to order tickets visit theatreworks.org or call (650) 463-1960.





