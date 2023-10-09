San Francisco State School Of Theatre & Dance Presents PRAXIS: NEW MOVES - STUDENT CHOREOGRAPHY SHOWCASE, December 1-3

Lineup features six outstanding, up-and-coming choreographers creating work that reflects a diversity of backgrounds, cultures, and dance disciplines.  

By: Oct. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 2 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Interview: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD's Maeve Moynihan Shares her Journey to Becoming Scout in Photo 4 Interview: Maeve Moynihan Talks TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD National Tour

San Francisco State School Of Theatre & Dance Presents PRAXIS: NEW MOVES - STUDENT CHOREOGRAPHY SHOWCASE, December 1-3

San Francisco State School Of Theatre & Dance Presents PRAXIS: NEW MOVES - STUDENT CHOREOGRAPHY SHOWCASE, December 1-3

San Francisco State School of Theatre & Dance will present Praxis: New Moves.

This showcase event features the work of talented student choreographers and performers and is part of the San Francisco State School of Theatre and Dance's Fall 2023 season.

This year's presentation, under the guidance of Dance Professor Ray Tadio, features six outstanding, up-and-coming choreographers creating work that reflects a diversity of backgrounds, cultures, and dance disciplines.  

Praxis: New Moves will be performed in the Little Theatre located in Creative Arts from December 1-3, 2023.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Nancy Karp + Dancers Unveils 2024 Season With Musical Guests Friction Quartet Photo
Nancy Karp + Dancers Unveils 2024 Season With Musical Guests Friction Quartet

Nancy Karp + Dancers announces its 2024 season at the Taube Atrium Theater in San Francisco. The program includes a world premiere set to music by Samuel Adams and the revival of 'fly through the night...' with music by David A. Jaffe. Don't miss the live musical accompaniment by Friction Quartet. April 6 - 7, 2024. Sat. at 8 p.m., Sun. at 3 p.m.

2
Review: MRS. CHRISTIE at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Photo
Review: MRS. CHRISTIE at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

What did our critic think of MRS. CHRISTIE at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley?

3
In Scena! 2023 Italian Theater Festival Fall Edition to Begin This Month Photo
In Scena! 2023 Italian Theater Festival Fall Edition to Begin This Month

In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY presents its Fall 2023 Special Edition, celebrating its 10th anniversary season. The festival will take place in New York, San Diego, Santa Rosa, Calgary, and Lethbridge, featuring Italian theater performances with English supertitles.

4
Photos: TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Kicks Off 53rd Season with the West Coast Premier Photo
Photos: TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Kicks Off 53rd Season with the West Coast Premiere of Heidi Armbruster's MRS. CHRISTIE

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley kicks off its 53rd Season with the West Coast Premiere of Heidi Armbruster’s Mrs. Christie. TheatreWorks’ Artistic Director Giovanna Sardelli helms this madcap mystery investigating the unsolved 1926 disappearance of the queen of mystery novels herself, Agatha Christie. See photos of the production.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Coming to the Curran Theate Video
Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Coming to the Curran Theate
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Opening Night Video
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Opening Night
Exclusive: Watch Andrew Rannells In ID's Matthew Shepard Documentary Video
Exclusive: Watch Andrew Rannells In ID's Matthew Shepard Documentary
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Roda Theatre at Berkeley Rep (9/16-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# we are continuous
New Conservatory Theatre Center - Walker Theatre (10/20-11/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The 39 Steps
San Francisco Playhouse (3/07-4/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hair
Two River Theater (9/30-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mame
42nd Street Moon at The Gateway Theatre (11/02-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brian Copeland's Grandma & Me
The Marsh Berkeley (9/09-10/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ginuwine
The Canyon - Montclair (2/14-2/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Harry Clarke
Roda Theatre at Berkeley Rep (11/15-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Miserables
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts (10/17-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Edit Annie
Magic Theatre (9/21-10/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You