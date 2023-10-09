San Francisco State School Of Theatre & Dance Presents PRAXIS: NEW MOVES - STUDENT CHOREOGRAPHY SHOWCASE, December 1-3

Lineup features six outstanding, up-and-coming choreographers creating work that reflects a diversity of backgrounds, cultures, and dance disciplines.
San Francisco State School of Theatre & Dance will present Praxis: New Moves.
This showcase event features the work of talented student choreographers and performers and is part of the San Francisco State School of Theatre and Dance's Fall 2023 season.
This year's presentation, under the guidance of Dance Professor Ray Tadio, features six outstanding, up-and-coming choreographers creating work that reflects a diversity of backgrounds, cultures, and dance disciplines.
Praxis: New Moves will be performed in the Little Theatre located in Creative Arts from December 1-3, 2023.
