Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
San Francisco Shakespeare Festival to Present Free MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING in September

San Francisco Shakespeare Festival to Present Free MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING in September

The production opens the 40th anniversary season.

Register for San Francisco News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 28, 2022  

San Francisco Shakespeare Festival's 40th Anniversary season production of Free Shakespeare in the Park will perform in McLaren Park's Jerry Garcia Amphitheater. Performances of Shakespeare's popular romantic comedy, Much Ado About Nothing, will take place September 3-11 on Saturdays, Sundays, and Labor Day Monday at 2:00 pm.

No tickets or reservations are needed. All are invited to bring family and friends to enjoy professional theater in this beautiful park environment. Covid safety protocols in place at the time of the performances will be followed and updates will be posted on the Festival website, sfshakes.org.

In addition to this being the 40-year anniversary of Free Shakespeare in the Park, this is the Festival's tenth season of performing at McLaren Park's Jerry Garcia Amphitheater. Audiences have readily embraced the option to see performances from the bench seating in the amphitheater or from a blanket on the adjacent hillsides. The stage is flanked by a sylvan backdrop that provides a bucolic reminder that you are indeed seeing Free Shakespeare in the Park.

Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing features the intermingling of two different love stories - Hero and Claudio, whose love is challenged by jealousy, and Beatrice and Benedick who work through their past history with each other to find love again. The villainy of Don John and the malaprop-spouting Constable Dogberry add to the fun!

The play was selected by the company's Resident Artists who felt, according to Artistic Director Rebecca J. Ennals, that "after the past 2 years, we were ready for a comedy." During the season planning process, the artists noted that Much Ado's humor isn't purely escapist - the lovers have to be brave enough to take risks and be willing to change. "It feels like a good story for our 40th," says Ennals. "Beatrice and Benedick aren't idealized young lovers, they have a history, and they've been burned in the past. Being brave enough to hope, to try again, to get back out there - their story feels right for this moment."

Free Shakespeare in the Park is made possible in part by support from Grants for the Arts, The Bernard Osher Foundation, Bill Graham Memorial Foundation, Walter & Elise Haas Fund, National Endowment for the Arts, California Arts Council, San Francisco Recreation and Parks, and KQED.

40th Anniversary production of Shakespeare's
Much Ado About Nothing

San Francisco: McLaren Park's Jerry Garcia Amphitheater

Saturday, September 3 at 2:00 pm (Preview)
Sunday, September 4 at 2:00 pm (Preview)
Monday (Labor Day), September 5 at 2:00 pm (Opening)
Saturday, September 10 at 2:00 pm
Sunday, September 11 at 2:00 pm

Earlier this summer, Much Ado About Nothing performed in Cupertino's Memorial Park, July 23-August 7, and Redwood City's Red Morton Park, August 13-28.

Admission is free. For more information call the San Francisco Shakespeare Festival at 415-558-0888 or visit www.sfshakes.org

Photo Credit: Jay Yamada




More Hot Stories For You


YOUNG OSCAR, WILDE IN SAN FRANCISCO To Be Presented At San Francisco Fringe FestivalYOUNG OSCAR, WILDE IN SAN FRANCISCO To Be Presented At San Francisco Fringe Festival
August 26, 2022

Locals and visitors alike will be delighted to find a velvet-clad Oscar Wilde holding court from the main stage at Exit Theater, and afterward enjoying the nighttime Tenderloin wonderland, while sharing a flask with a young dandy.  
Hammer Theatre Center to Present Sunny War as Part of the Sunset Series in SeptemberHammer Theatre Center to Present Sunny War as Part of the Sunset Series in September
August 26, 2022

Hammer Theatre Center will present an intimate rooftop concert with Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Sunny War on September 22, as part of its ongoing Sunset Series. Known for her wildly inventive guitar playing, War enlivens traditional folk and blues by writing lyrics that reflect modern day concerns – from romance to politics and more.
Campo Santo's Encore Engagement Of OTTO FRANK, Created And Performed By Roger Guenveur SmithCampo Santo's Encore Engagement Of OTTO FRANK, Created And Performed By Roger Guenveur Smith
August 25, 2022

The Magic Theatre’s first Home Resident Company- Campo Santo is honored to announce a return encore engagement of the premiere run of OTTO FRANK, a new performance piece created and performed by incomparable star of film, television, and stage Roger Guenveur Smith.  
Samuel Abraham to Present the Premiere of THE MAN IN THE PIANO at San Francisco Fringe Festival in SeptemberSamuel Abraham to Present the Premiere of THE MAN IN THE PIANO at San Francisco Fringe Festival in September
August 25, 2022

Samuel Abraham will present the premiere of The Man in the Piano, a one-man comedy show that personalizes and aggressively restructures the form and style of live comedy as part of the 31st annual San Francisco Fringe Festival, September 8 through 17, 2022.
Hammer Theatre Center to Screen National Theatre Live's STRAIGHT LINE CRAZY Starring Ralph FiennesHammer Theatre Center to Screen National Theatre Live's STRAIGHT LINE CRAZY Starring Ralph Fiennes
August 25, 2022

The excitement of the West End comes across the pond to Silicon Valley when the Hammer Theatre Center presents the National Theatre Live screening of Straight Line Crazy. The NT Live screenings of Straight Line Crazy, will be presented at 7:00pm, Thursday, September 15 and 2:00pm, Sunday, September 18 at the Hammer Theatre Center.