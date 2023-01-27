Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

San Francisco Shakespeare Festival Announces Play and Director For Summer 2023 Season

The summer 2023 Free Shakespeare in the Park production will be Shakespeare's rarely produced Cymbeline.

Jan. 27, 2023  
San Francisco Shakespeare Festival Announces Play and Director For Summer 2023 Season

San Francisco Shakespeare Festival has announced that its summer 2023 Free Shakespeare in the Park production will be Shakespeare's rarely produced Cymbeline.

The play will be directed by Festival Resident Artist Maryssa Wanlass.

Maryssa's numerous Free Shakespeare performances include Much Ado About Nothing (2022); Pericles, Prince of Tyre (2021); As You Like it (2019), Hamlet (2017);The Winter's Tale (2016); and Macbeth (2013).

Maryssa began work at SF Shakes as Lady M in the school and community tour of Macbeth (2011-2012), and since then has been drawn to the many ways that SF Shakes engages with communities.

Additionally Maryssa is a member of the SF Shakes Engagement team, currently working with Shakespeare for All Neighbors, a storytelling workshop series taking place at The Healing Well in San Francisco's Tenderloin. "We believe that everyone has a story to tell that is as important as William Shakespeare's," says Wanlass. "With Shakespeare for all Neighbors, we help connect people with their creativity to experience the joy of storytelling."

Cymbeline, Shakespeare's epic romantic adventure, is believed to be one his final plays and is widely considered one of his greatest achievements. It features a dazzling mix of comedy, tragedy, and fairy tale that concludes with inventive scenes of revelation and reconciliation. The play was selected by the company's Resident Artists, who felt that this play's sweeping story would help remind us of the power of live theater and the joy of coming together to share an epic experience.

Cymbeline returns to perform in Cupertino, Redwood City, and San Francisco (see dates and times below.) In this tale King Cymbeline of Britain has banished Posthumus who has secretly married his daughter, Princess Imogen. A series of unimaginable misadventures ensue that test the strength of their commitment to each other.

This will be the company's second production of Cymbeline, having previously staged it in 2011. Director Wanlass is interested in the fairytale quality of this story, and wants to lean in to the archetypal characters and set the play in an alternate universe fantasy realm. Casting will reflect the many communities for which SF Shakes performs, and the main love story between Imogen and Posthumus will be told with a queer lens.

Expect big performances, music, delicious villains and ultimately a family-friendly coming of age story.

Free Shakespeare in the Park returns this summer. All are invited to attend at no charge. We look forward to seeing you there!

Shows will take place at:

Cupertino's Memorial Park:

July 22-August 6 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 6:00 pm

Redwood City's Red Morton Park:

August 12-27 on Saturdays and Sundays at 6:00 pm

San Francisco's McLaren Park: September 2-10, on Saturdays, Sundays, and Labor Day Monday at 2:00 pm.




San Francisco Shakespeare Festival Announces CYMBELINE 41st Season Photo
San Francisco Shakespeare Festival Announces CYMBELINE 41st Season
San Francisco Shakespeare Festival has announced that its summer 2023 Free Shakespeare in the Park production will be Shakespeare's Cymbeline.
Theatre Rhinoceros Presents APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO AUGUST WILSON): A FRE Photo
Theatre Rhinoceros Presents APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO AUGUST WILSON): A FREE STAGED READING
Two years ago, Rachel Lynett's play Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry (You Too August Wilson) was selected from 2,000 submissions to win the coveted Yale Drama Series Prize; this winter, San Franciscans will have the privilege of seeing Lynett's daring, straight-to-your-face allegory read and staged in person.
Interview: Claude Jackson, Jr. of CASHED OUT at San Francisco Playhouse Explores the Strug Photo
Interview: Claude Jackson, Jr. of CASHED OUT at San Francisco Playhouse Explores the Struggles and Triumphs of Battling Addiction within the Native American Community
BroadwayWorld chats with Native American playwright Claude Jackson, Jr. about his play 'Cashed Out' enjoying its world premiere at San Francisco Playhouse January 26 to February 25.This frank and touching play tells the story of 3 generations of women living on the Gila River Indian Community Reservation in Arizona and their battles with addiction.
Photos: First Look at Lynn Nottages CLYDES at Berkeley Repertory Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at Lynn Nottage's CLYDE'S at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Get a first look at two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage’s Tony Award-nominated play, Clyde’s, is performing at Berkeley Repertory Theatre through February 26, 2023. 

More Hot Stories For You


San Francisco Shakespeare Festival Announces CYMBELINE 41st SeasonSan Francisco Shakespeare Festival Announces CYMBELINE 41st Season
January 26, 2023

San Francisco Shakespeare Festival has announced that its summer 2023 Free Shakespeare in the Park production will be Shakespeare's Cymbeline.
Theatre Rhinoceros Presents APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO AUGUST WILSON): A FREE STAGED READINGTheatre Rhinoceros Presents APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO AUGUST WILSON): A FREE STAGED READING
January 26, 2023

Two years ago, Rachel Lynett's play Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry (You Too August Wilson) was selected from 2,000 submissions to win the coveted Yale Drama Series Prize; this winter, San Franciscans will have the privilege of seeing Lynett's daring, straight-to-your-face allegory read and staged in person.
California Symphony Presents RHYTHMS AND REVELRY Featuring the Pacific Mambo OrchestraCalifornia Symphony Presents RHYTHMS AND REVELRY Featuring the Pacific Mambo Orchestra
January 26, 2023

The irresistible beat of Latin Big Band music will fill the air when California Symphony presents Rhythms and Revelry, an unforgettable evening of Havana-themed glamour and entertainment. The fundraising event features the Grammy Award–winning ensemble Pacific Mambo Orchestra, renowned for high energy performances that fuse Classical, Pop, Mambo, Timba, Cha Cha, Bolero, and more.
Photos: First Look at Lynn Nottage's CLYDE'S at Berkeley Repertory TheatrePhotos: First Look at Lynn Nottage's CLYDE'S at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
January 25, 2023

Get a first look at two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage’s Tony Award-nominated play, Clyde’s, is performing at Berkeley Repertory Theatre through February 26, 2023. 
ART WITH ELDERS Exhibition Opens at SF City Hall in FebruaryART WITH ELDERS Exhibition Opens at SF City Hall in February
January 25, 2023

The San Francisco Arts Commission (SFAC) Art in City Hall program, in partnership with Art With Elders (AWE), are proud to present The Power of Creativity and Community, an exhibition that showcases over 90 original paintings and drawings made by seniors participating in the Art With Elders program from forty programming sites and community partners located throughout San Francisco and the Bay Area.
share