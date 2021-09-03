San Francisco Opera Presents LIVE AND IN CONCERT: THE HOMECOMING At The Opera House And Live Simulcast To Oracle Park

San Francisco Opera presents a one-night-only celebration, Live and In Concert: The Homecoming, on Friday, September 10 at 7 pm. Caroline H. Hume Music Director Eun Sun Kim, now in her first season as leader of San Francisco Opera's artistic forces, leads the San Francisco Opera Orchestra and soloists Rachel Willis-Sørensen and Jamie Barton in this festive overture to the Company's 99th Season. The Homecoming event welcomes Bay Area music lovers back to the War Memorial Opera House and to a free, live Opera at the Ballpark simulcast under the stars at Oracle Park with arias, duets and other popular favorites.

Positioned during the Company's traditional opening weekend, the September 10 Homecoming concert offers multiple ways to celebrate the return of live opera and the inception of Kim's music director tenure. All War Memorial Opera House concert attendees are invited to gather for a complimentary post-performance sparkling wine toast in the lobby of the 1932 Beaux-Arts opera house. A special benefit event, The Homecoming Celebration, includes pre-curtain and intermission receptions on the Loggia at the War Memorial Opera House and dinner immediately following the concert in the historic Green Room at the Veterans Building overlooking City Hall. Tickets are also available for The Homecoming Cookout, offering Oracle Park's private luxury suites and catered classic ballpark fare.

The Homecoming presents a reunion of Kim, Willis-Sørensen and Barton, who first performed together in the Company's unforgettable 2019 production of Antonín Dvořák's Rusalka. Those Rusalka performances offered Willis-Sørensen's role debut as the titular water nymph, Barton's acclaimed portrayal of the witch, Ježibaba, and Kim's triumphal Company debut which led to her appointment as music director.

Rachel Willis-Sørensen made her San Francisco Opera debut as Eva in the Company's acclaimed 2015 presentation of Wagner's Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg. The American soprano, who has appeared in leading roles on many of the world's stages including the Vienna State Opera, the Glyndebourne Festival, Munich's Bavarian State Opera and the Metropolitan Opera, returned to San Francisco as Rusalka in a "performance of heroic power and tenderness" (San Francisco Chronicle).

Following her 2014 Company debut as Adalgisa in Norma, American mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton has performed with San Francisco Opera in Wagner's Ring cycle (2018), Donizetti's Roberto Devereux (2018) and in Rusalka. A recipient of many musical honors, including the Cardiff Singer of the World Award, the Beverly Sills Award and Richard Tucker Award, Barton was named 2020 Personality of the Year at the BBC Music Magazine Awards. She hails from "the Pocket" in rural Georgia and her personal and professional journey were recently presented in San Francisco Opera's video portrait series, In Song.

Seoul-born conductor Eun Sun Kim trained in Europe with conductors Kirill Petrenko and Daniel Barenboim before emerging as a leading opera and symphonic music conductor. Her rapid rise on the American opera scene began with remarkable debuts with Houston Grand Opera in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, as a late replacement at the Cincinnati May Festival and with San Francisco Opera for the benchmark presentation of Dvořák's opera. Kim opened San Francisco Opera's 99th season, her inaugural season as music director, with Puccini's Tosca on August 21, the first opera to be presented in the War Memorial Opera House in 20 months. She leads the Company's new production of Beethoven's Fidelio next month (October 14-30) and an all-Verdi tribute concert next summer, while also making her Metropolitan Opera and Lyric Opera of Chicago debuts during the 2021-22 Season.

With the musical power of the San Francisco Opera Orchestra supporting every breath and gesture, Kim leads Willis-Sørensen and Barton in this Homecoming concert featuring highlights from operatic masterworks including Giuseppe Verdi's La Traviata, Don Carlo and Aida; Gaetano Donizetti's La Favorite and Anna Bolena; Camille Saint-Saëns' Samson et Dalila, Dvořák's Rusalka; and Vincenzo Bellini's Bel Canto masterwork Norma.

The Homecoming concert also marks the renewal of San Francisco Opera's partnership with the San Francisco Giants for Opera at the Ballpark. A beloved Bay Area tradition since 2007, each live Opera at the Ballpark simulcast, presented to the 71-foot high x 153-foot wide, 4K videoboard at Oracle Park, has drawn as many as 30,000 attendees of all ages who sit in the stands and on the baseball field for an al fresco experience that unites live opera with ballpark concessions at one of Major League Baseball's most beautiful ballparks. Classical KDFC's Dianne Nicolini and Hoyt Smith are the hosts for the evening at Oracle Park. This event is free. Attendees are encouraged to register to be automatically entered in a drawing for special prizes and to receive a ticket discount code for upcoming San Francisco Opera performances. For more information and to register, visit sfopera.com/ballpark.

Tickets for The Homecoming concert at the War Memorial Opera House range from $26 to $398 and are available via the San Francisco Opera Box Office at (415) 864-3330 and online at sfopera.com.

To ensure flexibility for patrons in this transitional season, exchanges (without fee) will be accepted up to two hours before the performance. Refunds will be available if patrons must miss the performance due to COVID. Refund requests must be made at least two hours ahead.

In compliance with city health mandates, San Francisco Opera requires proof of vaccination and photo ID for all patrons ages 12 and up to attend performances at the War Memorial Opera House. For more information about San Francisco Opera's health and safety protocols, visit sfopera.com/safetyfirst.

The Opera at the Ballpark live simulcast of The Homecoming concert at Oracle Park is free and open to the public. Advance registration is encouraged, but not required. For more information about the event, visit sfopera.com/ballpark. Entrance to the stadium begins at 5:30 pm and field access is available on a first-come, first-served basis via the Marina Gate. The concert begins at 7 pm. All guests will be required to pass through a metal detector and all bags are subject to search prior to entry. Please see information page for restrictions and prohibited items. For more information or to purchase tickets to The Homecoming Cookout experience at Oracle Park, visit sfopera.com/homecoming

Face masks are required for all ballpark attendees when accessing indoor spaces and are encouraged in outdoor areas. For more information about Oracle Park's safety protocols, visit sfgiants.com/fansafe.

For further information about San Francisco Opera's 2021-22 Season, visit sfopera.com.