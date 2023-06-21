San Francisco Opera Celebrates Pride Month With 'Pride Night at the Opera' and Pride Parade

By: Jun. 21, 2023

San Francisco Opera Celebrates Pride Month With 'Pride Night at the Opera' and Pride Parade

San Francisco Opera celebrates Pride month, honoring LGBTQ+ artists, staff, audience and community and the city’s connection to opera. On Thursday, June 22, coinciding with a performance of El último sueño de Frida y Diego (The Last Dream of Frida and Diego). Pride Night at the Opera will include a free, outdoor pre-performance community celebration and, for opera attendees, Pride-themed intermission festivities. On Sunday, June 25, the Company joins with other local arts institutions to march in the 53rd Annual San Francisco Pride Parade.

PRIDE NIGHT AT THE OPERA—El último sueño de Frida y Diego

Thursday, June 22 (pre-show from 5:30–7 p.m. and during intermission)

War Memorial Opera House, 301 Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco

El último sueño de Frida y Diego pre-show community celebration (photo: Matthew Washburn);

Scenes from El último sueño de Frida y Diego (photos: Cory Weaver/San Francisco Opera)

With the exterior of the War Memorial Opera House glowing in rainbow colors, Pride Night at the Opera on June 22 offers attendees a pairing of El último sueño de Frida y Diego, the new opera by composer Gabriela Lena Frank and librettist Nilo Cruz, and a night celebrating LGBTQ+ identity and creativity. The opera takes place in 1957 on El Día de los Muertos (The Day of the Dead), three years after the death of visionary painter Frida Kahlo. The last wish of her lonely husband, famed muralist Diego Rivera, is to see Frida again and the underworld answers his call. The two artists enjoy one last opportunity at reunion, reconciliation and release from the pain of longing.

From 5:30–7 p.m., visit the courtyard next to the Opera House and bring ofrendas (photos, letters, mementos, etc.) to honor LGBTQ+ ancestors at the community altar built in partnership with the Marigold Project and enjoy performances by Mexican LGBTQ+ folklore dance group Ensamble Folclórico Colibrí and Mexican food (all under $10, catered by Global Gourmet). This pre-show community celebration is free, outdoors and open to the public; for more information, visit sfopera.com/frida.

During the opera’s intermission visit the Loggia on the third floor of the Opera House to compete for a prize in the Frida/Diego drag contest and discover the history of the Opera House as a safe space in an essay display curated in partnership with the GLBT Historical Society. Tickets for El último sueño de Frida y Diego on June 22 include Pride Night at the Opera activities in the Opera House. The opera begins at 7:30 p.m. After the performance, attendees are invited to the Lower Lounge for a talkback with composer Gabriela Lena Frank, conductor Roberto Kalb and tenor Moisés Salazar. Tickets are very limited. Please call the Box Office (415-864-3330) for the latest availability.

SAN FRANCISCO PRIDE PARADE

Sunday, June 25 at 10:30 a.m.

Market Street from Beale Street to 8th Street in San Francisco

San Francisco Pride Parade 2022 (photos: Kristen Loken)

On Sunday, June 25, cheer on members of San Francisco Opera and other arts organizations at the 53rd Annual San Francisco Pride Parade, one of the oldest celebrations of LGBTQ+ identity in the world. For more information about the 53rd San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration, visit sfpride.org.



Recommended For You