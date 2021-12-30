San Francisco Ballet Revives THE NUTCRACKER With Updated COVID Guidelines

San Francisco Ballet's annual production of The Nutcracker is now playing at the War Memorial Opera House, through tonight, December 30.

The company recently updated their COVID-19 safety guidelines, requiring all dancers to be masked while performing in group scenes since December 27. The company's dancers and musicians are fully vaccinated and tested two to three times per week.

As of December 15, San Francisco Ballet began requiring all patrons aged 12 and older to show proof of full vaccination to attend performances or events at the War Memorial Opera House or at 455 Franklin Street. Patrons are also required to show a photo ID alongside proof of vaccination to enter. Patrons can show either paper or electronic documentation (including a photo of the card).

If your child under the age of 12 does not meet the two-week or greater completion requirement to qualify as being fully vaccinated, they must show proof of a negative result from a COVID-19 test taken within one day for antigen or two days for PCR tests prior to entry into the War Memorial Opera House or 455 Franklin Street. Fully vaccinated children under 12 may present proof of full vaccination* status in lieu of a negative test result.

Masks are required for everyone at all times, regardless of vaccination status.

Step into the reverie of little Clara in this unforgettable holiday tale and enter a magical wonderland of toy soldiers, a blizzard of snowflakes, and a kaleidoscope of more than 150 dancers. Battle the King of Mice and of course, dance through the land of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Helgi Tomasson's dazzling San Francisco-inspired production is accompanied by a brilliant live orchestra performing Tchaikovsky's beloved score.

Share unforgettable moments and everlasting memories with loved ones during this very special holiday time and tradition.

Learn more at https://www.sfballet.org/productions/nutcracker/.